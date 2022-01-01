After all the fireworks,
And all the cheers and laughs;
After all the merriment
that 2021 has passed!
I wish for you peace and contentment,
joy and true happiness, too.
I pray for your family’s comfort
And their safekeeping, too.
For all those bereft of loved ones
and for those who have battled some fight
May 2022 be much better
May your coming days be far more bright.
May we all find reasons to smile and be grateful,
And embrace opportunities to be kind.
I hope you are filled with whatever you need
to grant you peace of mind.
May your pockets and hearts receive riches, enough for you to bear
And may love and gratitude surround you, throughout the coming year.
May God bless you with the strength and patience
You need to live in this place
And may you move forward, for evermore
With positivity, humility and grace.
Vanessa
Ramchand-Ahamad