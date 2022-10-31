In this negotiation, neither party, namely TSTT nor retirees, achieved their stated goal. However, CWU, the negotiator for retirees, was successful in vilifying the key decision makers, politicising the issues and biting the hands that fed both the union and its membership.
It has never negotiated a pension increase for retirees, the only substantial one coming in 1999 from the CEO raising the minimum from $300 to $1,000 by fiat. In 2021, in an attempt to merge the Telco and TSTT plans, the company proposed raising the minimum to $3,000 with a lump sum payment of $300M representing our part of the surplus. CWU rejected it without proposing an alternative.
Settlement is no longer a front burner issue for the company even as the union continues to overplay its hand. The longer this thing drags on, the less we get in terms of purchasing power.
In a competitive environment there is no room for wastage, inefficiency, low productivity and service interruptions. Management and union must partner to protect jobs and ensure the future viability of both institutions. The then-CEO approached the CWU in 2002 and was told: Not Interested.