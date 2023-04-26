I remember years ago calypsonian Penguin (Seadley Joseph) singing “Telco Poops”.
Since then the same telecommunications provider, with a change in name, in my opinion continues with the same stigma, as at present, with one landline and two mobile phone accounts, I am unable to talk with anyone, as all calls that I make to them go unanswered—with a recording that eventually goes back to dial tone.
I’ve been trying for at least two months to speak with a customer service representative, via my laptop, without being able to speak with anyone.
I’m sure I am not the only one having this problem and, so, as I write, I have no idea of my balances to pay.
This is certainly a problem, and I am highlighting this issue so that someone in authority can shed some light and maybe help me in having my balances known so that I can pay same.