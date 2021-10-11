Congratulations to Maria Ressa and Dmitri A Muratov, the two journalists who won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. They both deserve it.
A journalist’s duties today involve legal and lethal risks on most assignments, whether basic, criminal or administrative investigations.
Media personnel have always faced these challenges, and given the increased encounters they face today with continued determination, one can only assume that apart from performing these assignments as a paid duty, journalists possess that aspiration of bringing the facts to the people, regardless of how unsettling it may be to certain segments of society, and irrespective of who it offends in governmental and/or private managerial circles.
Of course that could sometimes mean affronting leaders, not just in politics, but in business, religion etc.
At the end of the day, they (journalists) are providing the people with not just an informative but a needed service.
On receiving the award, Mr Muratov was very impartial in that he chose to highlight the fate of those who lost their lives in this particular line of duty.
Ms Ressa quite correctly stated that without facts, people would be living without the truth.
Press freedom exists in most democracies, unlike in dictatorships where like in almost all aspects of life, it’s dictated.
But even in democracies, journalists are occasionally legally challenged when attempting to bring the truth to the people.
This holds especially true where it involves people in public life.
Can we even begin to think of a world without the printed and electronic media? Impossible.
When we sit back in the comfort of our homes and absorb ourselves in newspaper and/or television reports of what’s happening locally and internationally, we must time and again spare a thought for those on-the-ground media workforces who play a very crucial role in bringing those reports to us.
With the explicit politeness that Ms Ressa and Mr Muratov accepted those awards, coupled with their modest remarks, you get the impression that they accepted those awards on behalf of all journalists, globally.
To everyone in the international journalistic circle, your hard work and tenacity in keeping the people enlightened should always be accredited and supported.
Congratulations.