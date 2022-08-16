The last time citizens checked, a solution to the problem of copper theft, vandalism and hooliganism (national traits), which were on the level of a threat to national security, was being sought through law and order. That part I agree with, since someone could lose their life if they could not call the police or the ambulance because the lines were stolen and, moreso, the errant hooligans were just out of control.
If they were going after WASA and T&TEC installations, then it would not be long before they go after radio towers in the mountains (hint—national security alert!!!).
But, true to form, the Government has thrown the baby out with the bath water. Let’s consider an analogy: the motor vehicle industry is plagued by thieves, from fraud to larceny to corruption (hint—public officials who flip tax breaks for personal wealth and don’t transfer). A motor car theft can be as brass-faced as a car-jacking, and can be as cunning and violent as a home invasion, or just like a thief in the night. The vehicles they steal are used in robberies, in killings, for spare parts or just for working “PH”, but I don’t see the Cabinet banning the importation and sale of motor cars. What’s the difference between thieves cutting wires in your face, and those stealing the zabocas from your tree and threatening you?
So, why ban scrap iron trade outright? In effect, this will do irreparable harm to the poor who make a living from collecting debris from citizens—ie, old cars, appliances (otherwise used in blocking the roads) and general waste. So the bulk of the trade is source of employment for any unemployed person to link with a van and go around collecting basically metallic debris. It is a given that the industry is a source of environmental relief, as many a green space has been restored from the removal of unsightly metals, which were thereafter legitimately monetised.
What will we do with debris collected in the next six months, like old AC units, fridges, stoves, galvanise, bed pans, etc? Do we fill potholes with them or maybe use them in a roadblock? Or how about if we do what comes naturally and just throw it in a river? Nasty citizens some of us are, and it is plain to see from the litter on the Beetham. Does the regional corporation collect same and then they will sell their heap whenever the industry re-opens? No, sirs, the industry has a lot to offer.
In doing so, what relief has the Cabinet considered for those who may be out of a job for at least the next few months or more, because no one has confidence in the AG to regulate an industry in under three months or six months or nine months... or, well, just no confidence in the AG?
If the answer is none, then Houston, we have a problem. The persons who have been deprived of an income are those who had no choice. Moreso, it will create depression among able-bodied men who feel fulfilled when they expend their labour in the hot sun to pile a load of metals and get a good return from it, and I don’t mean steal. They may have been persons with convictions and can’t work in your home or in the chicken-and-chips place, and certainly won’t be in the prime minister’s office filing things, and so it’s another door closing on them.
What are they expected to do? Maybe they can sell market produce at the side of the road, because most markets are dying... or dead. Most of these persons—and they are men by and large—will tell you they have to go back to planting marijuana, poaching, illegal quarrying and crime, plain and simple.
This Government really knows how to take one den of thieves and convert it into another den of thieves.
Linda Capildeo
St James