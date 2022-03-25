Harness talents of outstanding retired principals

As a retired teacher with 37 years’ experience, I have wanted for a long time to circulate for discussion some ideas I have on our education system—but Covid got in the way.
I was much impressed by several articles by Prof Selwyn Cudjoe, especially his contribution, “Suffer the little children”, because many of his ideas and suggestions support my own.
Admittedly, I may not be as qualified as he is, but I do think what I would like to suggest has some value.
I have taught at seven schools and had ten principals, whom I rate from excellent to poor. I am convinced the principal has the most important influence on the performance of his/her school.
Historically, it is easy to associate the heyday of our top schools with principals who had a clear vision of where they wanted their school to go, and had the character to bring along all stakeholders (teachers, pupils, parents and the community) in support of that vision.
Think of Dom Basil Matthews at St Benedict’s, Clive Pantin at Fatima, Anna Mahase at SAGHS, Osmond Downer at St Augustine Senior Comprehensive, and Girdharry Seerattansingh at San Francique Hindu Primary School, to name a few.
I believe my opinion is supported by Terrence Farrell in his column, “QRC 1, CIC 0”, in the last Sunday Express.
Why can’t we harness the talents of our most outstanding retired principals by giving them three-month contracts to go into our schools that are on “academic watch” to monitor and advise the principals and teachers there?
At the end of the three-month period, they must submit a written report to the permanent secretary, ufs (under first signature) the appropriate school supervisor, on what was attempted and achieved, with recommendations.
In addition, some of these principals could be tasked (and paid) to produce principal’s manuals for both primary and secondary schools.
Stanley Lee Pow