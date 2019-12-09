The T&T Meteorological Service (Met office) and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) were recently on television, advising citizens to brace for “drought type” conditions come the 2020 dry season partly due to present levels at the reservoirs now way below normal. A few days later both Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) officials and the Minister of Public Utilities were again warning citizens of the harsh conditions that can be expected in the 2020 dry season. We were advised to purchase more water tanks and ensure that household fire insurance policies are up-to-date. There was no announcement on what is or will be done to help avert this situation except to ask citizens to continue to conserve water that is already not available in most areas on a regular basis.
We are being warned of a harsh dry season ahead and told to check our property fire insurance, buy more water tanks and work with our neighbours to make sure our surroundings are clean. No mention of WASA looking at construction of storage facilities outside the normal catchment areas or what can be done in the shortest possibly time to trap some of the run-off water that continues to flood the country.
The answer will no doubt be a lack of funds to build anything but funds are always available to finance construction we really don’t need at this time. Of what use will be the highways, walkovers, that are sometimes used, more ports, industrial parks, when businesses are closing daily, and under-equipped hospitals, when there is a lack of clean healthy water for day-to-day living?
The one, possible, positive out of all this is to hold on to your hoses as they may be a collectors item for future generations.