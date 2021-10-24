Has MoE thought out logistics?

The Government has decided that all Forms Four and Six, whether vaccinated or not, will be in school today but have they thought out the logistics of such a move?

It is worthwhile to remember that this initiative goes against the grain of their Covid policy framework of keeping people apart: closing beaches, no fetes, no social gathering, no nothing as a way of minimising contact. The question remains whether they would have planned meticulously and clinically not to deviate from the same objective.

Have they, for example, seen the need for mask wearing for all on the school compound at all times, for even as you social distance and sanitise, inter alia, there will always be the need in the school situation to interact at relatively close quarters, teacher to student, student to student, student in the cafeteria, in the washroom, on the play field so that the mask is key to checking the spread.

This, however, not merely as a rule to follow and punishment as a consequence for breaking it, but out of suasion from principal and staff to make students appreciate that it is their own choice to protect themselves from this deadly disease. Which is why staff meetings under these circumstances cannot be merely routine but focussed on effective communication strategies calculated to reach out to the students to protect themselves on their own accord.

Of course this is a human situation and there would be lapses which is why contingency planning is mandatory. There must be Covid “stations” with appropriate personnel to deal with emergencies with linkages to immediate health institutions, and ambulances on call or on standby, and these measures are important not only for their own sake, but to instil confidence in a public that there are measures in place for emergencies, thereby avoiding any possible panic reaction to return to square one.

Does the ministry have such as part of their plan for today? I would have to assume that in implementing this plan they saw its benefits with students on track once again, parenting on the way to normalisation, vendors, taxi drivers, booksellers all in the mix all pointing to a much desired state of normalcy in the society.

But, on the other hand, without being ungrateful for this important step, one has to ask whether this is a response to the increasing political pressure from stakeholders and the general public on the issue, and that in true political fashion, the situation will take care of itself without any detailed thought about its implementation. I don’t think it can be the latter for the situation is too dire for such flippancy?

Dr Errol Benjamin

The Government has decided that all Forms Four and Six, whether vaccinated or not, will be in school today but have they thought out the logistics of such a move?

