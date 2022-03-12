Question:

How will the pandemic affect visa interviews at the Embassy? Will I get an interview soon?

Answer:

As in many workplaces in Trinidad and Tobago, the United States and other countries around the world, Covid-19 affected the Consular Section’s ability to offer routine services. However, after a two-year wait, we reintroduced the full range of non-immigrant visa services on March 2. We will continue to provide these services in a safe and efficient manner for our customers and our staff. We are excited just like you!

Your experience at the US Embassy will be a bit different the next time you come in for an interview. Due to social-distancing requirements, applicants may not arrive at the embassy’s consular entrance more than ten minutes prior to their appointment time. Applicants must maintain an appropriate distance from other applicants. A mask is required for entry and no electronics (including cellphones), liquids, bags or purses will be allowed in the waiting area. These should be secured elsewhere prior to arrival.

While we strongly encourage vaccination, applicants do not need to be vaccinated to seek consular services or to enter the waiting area. However, applicants showing signs of illness will be asked to leave and reschedule.

While we do not require vaccination to visit the embassy, you will need to show evidence of full vaccination to travel to the United States. You also will need to provide evidence of a negative viral Covid test (antigen or PCR) taken the day before you travel.

Non-immigrant visa applicants will be required to complete the DS-160 form, register online, submit the application fee payment at Scotiabank and schedule an appointment online.

On the day of the interview, you will need to arrive with your valid passport, a two-by-two-inch passport photo taken within the last six months, the appointment confirmation page, and a prepaid return envelope from TTPost. Make sure to read all instructions on the appointment confirmation page carefully to not delay your case.

Please also ensure you have any other supporting documents you may need for your particular visa classification. Visit travel.state.gov to learn more about each visa type.

Please note that additional family members will not be allowed into the waiting area. If you require assistance from a family member or care­giver, a written request must be submitted via e-mail to consularpos@state.gov for authori­sation at least two days prior to the appointment.

We encourage all non-immigrant applicants to visit the Information and Appointment ­website, https://ais.usvisa-info.com, for updates on in-person visa services, or if you have a specific question.

