Why is there such nasty racism in Trinidad? A rhetorical question, to be sure. But for the uninitiated, and those who do not live here, the more direct answer is this:
Among the political parties in Trinidad, only the United National Congress believes they should pass laws to govern. Only the UNC believes they should decide how we earn and spend our money. Only the UNC stands in the way of laws aimed at curbing and correcting errant behaviour.
Only the UNC opposes any form of national progress—moving ALL PEOPLE forward, rather than a few—especially infrastructural, where they have figured the least prominently in the last three decades in the nation’s development, lateral movements only, never forward steps.
The lone area of national development where the UNC has stood out consistently is in the greed, kickbacks, corruption, theft and waste in the awarding and distribution of contracts they gave out for infrastructural development, the few times they deemed such development necessary, as well as the legal briefs handed out in the Judiciary.
Only the UNC has (the most) members of their party before the courts for misbehaviour in public office, corruption, perversion of one form or another. Only the UNC has supporters, and leaders of religious groups, who are the most hateful, ugly, bitter and downright idiotic when it comes to race relations. No other political party.
Supporters of the UNC show their willingness, without fail, to heap scorn of accomplishments in education, law, medical, financial... once the celebrants do not look like them. No other political party has supporters who behave in this manner. Only the UNC and their supporters believe they, and they alone, should achieve honours, PhDs, doctorates, law degrees, internationally recognised accolades.
Only the UNC has supporters who describe their fellow countrymen in the most vile ways, without any shame, not even bothering to hide their faces. Their hate completely transcends logic, sense and reasoning.
One rabid poster, after the UNC lost the 2020 election, had the unmitigated gall to post a video complaining about the loss, and pleading with “the American FBI to ‘intervene’ and ‘do something about the situation’”. That same supporter is today offloading verbal filth on the honour and recognition recently bestowed upon this country’s Prime Minister.
In another glaring example, one woman from Ramai Trace, in April of 2019, was recorded cussing out an Amplia employee using the most nasty racist vitriol. That same lady is in the bosom of the UNC, as her photos on social media so eloquently show.
And so it continues, unabated. And by its silence, the UNC does not condemn it; it condones.
There is just one other Caribbean country where racism is such a problem. Just one. And it has the same common denominator as Trinidad.