The attack on the Carapo Shiv Mandir adds yet another incident in a long string of desecrations of Hindu Mandirs, in Trinidad and Tobago over the past few years. It also comes mere days after a church was also vandalised. There is no other motive than hatred, and for a country that claims to be the epitome of unity, we must feel ashamed.
This is not the first time I have made this call, nor am I the only one who has made this call-if we are to progress as a united cosmopolitan nation, our Nation’s watchword “tolerance” must be re-evaluated.
It is not enough to tolerate each other, we need to now employ a new word, “respect”. These two words are not the same. One means you are an irritant, but I will hold my tongue.
The other means, I have come to see you from a place of understanding, and hold the contribution you make to society as viable. The latter, “respect” is what we need, not just words but implementation.
To my fellow Sanatanis (Hindus), I say to you, that we, proud descendants of a noble way, must no longer be reactive with outrage when we are attacked, as we were when the mandir was desecrated.
Now is the time for us to be proactive, by standing ready to educate our fellow Trinbagonians, as to why the first footprints of our Jahaji ancestors on these shores, were a blessing.
In a world of globalisation and evangelism, we provide a necessary and relevant viewpoint at this time. Be proud to be a (Sanatani) Hindu, be proud to be Trinidadian.
Vedavid Manick
Sangre Grande