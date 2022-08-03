As we watch the brazen violence perpetuating in our country, you cannot help but think: what happened to sweet T&T? Reflecting on the past and remembering the good ole days when a firearm was a scarce occurrence that was met with the utmost odium! Fast forward to today, where the influx of weapons has not only demonised our youths but has resulted in territorial war zones and drive-by shootings.
It is convenient to utilise the term “gang-related” as a means to calm the fear of the general population. However, there is a consequence to implying these killings are isolated or pertaining to a particular demographic or region of the country. The truth is we are all impacted by these heinous killings.
The average citizen now needs to think twice before going out. Is this errand a must? or Perhaps I can skip this leisure activity are the decisions the average citizen ponders nowadays. The thought of being in the “wrong place at the wrong time” is a reoccurring, dominating thought for most law-abiding citizens.
Yes, the demise of morality globally has contributed to the outburst of this fearless, reckless behaviour but, taking a deeper look, one cannot contemplate where all these guns came from.
What is the root cause?
Was there perhaps precautionary governance that could have prevented what appears to be the slow, torturous demise of life as we know it?
Crime as we knew it back in the day was petty, scarce and punishable. Therefore, citizens thought twice before committing one. But now, the monetary compensation and the glorified praise from your crew far outweigh the potential consequence.
Furthermore, the chance of being held accountable in this small country is so minuscule that the criminals continue to display their audacious disregard for the law.
The continued inaction and lack of severe consequences gives these criminals a “pass” to do as they please, while law-abiding citizens continue to be held hostage both physically in their homes and mentally in their fear.