Dear Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC),
It appears that you do not care about us the pupils.
1. CXC and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) results were released in October 2021. Lower Six pupils started classes in November. Yet CXC has made no adjustments to the timetable, and left exams as normal, in May. Many of us are currently struggling to complete the syllabus.
2. The Form Five pupils spent the entire 2020-2021 academic year online, yet CXC has decided that no broad topics will be released. This is unfair, especially when it was allowed for the previous academic year.
3. The reality is that the 2021-2022 academic year has been the most disrupted in years (online only; vaccinated only; vaccinated and unvaccinated; rostered, not rostered), yet still no allocation for broad topics based on the numerous disruptions in the learning environment.
4. In 2020 CXC decided to have only P1 exams, and requested that all School-Based Assessments (SBAs) be uploaded. Since then, CXC has reverted to P1 and P2 examinations. However, CXC is still asking for all SBAs to be uploaded. If CXC has set a precedent with regards to SBA upload, then a precedent should also be set for broad topics.
We are asking for CXC to release the broad topics so that we can better prepare for exams in a short space of time, given the numerous challenges we have encountered during this pandemic.
It is our hope that CXC releases the broad, so that we can have a chance at being treated fairly.
Bruce Steele
for the 2022 CSEC
and CAPE pupils