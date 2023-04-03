An open letter to Councillor Tashia Grace Burris, Tobago House of Assembly, Secretary of Tourism, Culture and Antiquities
Dear Ms Burris,
It’s important that I let you know about something that happened on my holiday in Tobago while visiting with my husband from UK.
Here is my account:
Very sad. So, I’m on holiday in Tobago for one week. I’m at the hotel because I left the tour early. We were in Castara. Found an injured cat under a hedge in a cafe there right next to the outdoor dining area and told the hubby to go ahead with the tour. I got a cardboard box from the cafe owner and booked a taxi to the vet in Scarborough — it was lying by a restaurant for three days alive, dragging itself around by the front legs and no one did anything …except a few tourists telling the café owner to take it to the vet and trying to give it water. (The cafe owner just kept ignoring them saying he didn’t know what to do as there is no vet in Castara and he doesn’t know who the cat belonged to — stupid excuses).
The emergency vet that came out on Sunday to help me was very kind. Sadly, the cat’s spine was damaged badly so there was no movement in the back legs and the vet suspected tetanus had set in too so the most humane thing to do was to put him out of his misery.
He put his little head in the vet’s hands and nodded off. The taxi driver cried, and I fell into a depression. Sadly, suffering and neglected dogs and cats are characteristic of the island. We were having breakfast in Crown Point against the backdrop of two street dogs basically putting on a public show of “affection” to put it politely. Can they not be all be neutered and spayed? Driving along the island is a constant battle to avoid running over stray and owned dogs, some even chasing cars or refusing to move from the middle of the road.
I saw an emaciated dog in Arnos Vale chained up with the rib cage showing and the neighbours told me that the owner repeatedly starves and kills every dog they have. I reported it to the police in Tobago and they incorrectly claimed they cannot do anything as animal cruelty is the responsibility of the TTSPCA Tobago. No one answered the phone at the TTSPCA Tobago and there is no answering machine. What kind of example is being set for young people when those in authority abdicate responsibility?
The attitude towards animals needs to improve — could the Government and TTSPCA please go around the island including Castara and put up some signs with contact numbers for help with injured animals? The TTSPCA money collection statue of the dog in the airport is at the back of Departures where very few can see it. I asked the airport officials to move it (even offering to do it myself) to the front where most people could see it and that way, they would actually be able to give money to help and they said they needed authorisation from the “airport heads” to move it. Is it any wonder change, and progress is so difficult when everything is tied down by bureaucracy? I mean what is the incentive to use your brain to come up with and try to implement new ideas when you work in such an unnecessarily static environment?
The answer is not to capture and execute these stray animals; that would be evil. This is a humanity issue, not a public health issue. The Bible states in the book of Genesis, God gave Adam charge over all of the animals in the Garden of Eden and Jesus is the Good Shepherd who lays down His life for the sheep. In the same way we as humans should be caretakers and not destroyers of God’s creation. Like children they are innocent, they depend on us and trust us, they have feelings too so please don’t break their hearts.
In the UK, US and Germany where the bulk of your visitors are from, animals are seen as family members and treated with far greater respect. Is this neglectful and cruel attitude to animals the image Tobago wants to project to visitors? Better has to be done. Excuses are not enough. Action is needed. Very disappointed.