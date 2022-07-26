Although I was not able to attend Friday’s night Tribe Sunset Theatre, I was told by some of my family who attended that there was a huge turnout for the event. People want things to do, so having things like that would always draw a crowd.

My main concern is that I feel for most of the residents in Woodbrook, especially elderly people who cannot take the noise and bacchanal that come with these occasions. Dealing with it at Carnival time is one thing and is expected on those days; but during the year, to have to face a similar situation can’t be easy for them.

I would like to make a suggestion to Tribe’s management, the Mayor of Port of Spain and the Minister of Tourism. With proper planning, why don’t you have the parade on Park Street, blocking off from where Ariapita Avenue ends at the traffic lights, going all the way to Victoria Square, where the performances can be done in front of the square and continuing down Richmond Street, ending at the Promenade? With proper planning, bars and food places could be set up along the route.

One other thing I would like to suggest to Tribe is that our steelbands be included in the parade, as you did in your first presentation.

Gerard Duval

Petit Valley

Nicely done, TV6

If TV6 closed down tomorrow, they would mostly be remembered, in my estimation, for the wonderful thing they did for Shahira Ali on Monday night.

Absolutely marvellous!

Glen Providence

Have a heart for Woodbrook’s senior citizens

Deal with toxic work environments

When a workplace becomes toxic, its poison spreads beyond its walls and into the lives of its workers and their families (Gary Chapman, 2014).

According to statistics, 28 per cent of employees say there is a decrease in the quality of their work in a toxic work environment. This concept of a “toxic workplace” is no stranger to Trinidad and Tobago. In fact, it is fairly common. A toxic workplace is one where workplace bullying, workplace incivility, workplace harassment and job burnout are common practices.

A surprise there have been so few recusals

I told a friend recently that T&T is fast becoming the propaganda capital of the world.

Why on earth is the question of the recusals of Cabinet ministers Stuart Young and Faris Al-Rawi evoking so much comment, interest and attention? On this matter, both gentlemen have behaved honourably, in accordance with the law, and in keeping with the best traditions of the Westminster system of government.