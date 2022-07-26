Have a heart for Woodbrook’s senior citizens

Although I was not able to attend Friday’s night Tribe Sunset Theatre, I was told by some of my family who attended that there was a huge turnout for the event. People want things to do, so having things like that would always draw a crowd.
My main concern is that I feel for most of the residents in Woodbrook, especially elderly people who cannot take the noise and bacchanal that come with these occasions. Dealing with it at Carnival time is one thing and is expected on those days; but during the year, to have to face a similar situation can’t be easy for them.
I would like to make a suggestion to Tribe’s management, the Mayor of Port of Spain and the Minister of Tourism. With proper planning, why don’t you have the parade on Park Street, blocking off from where Ariapita Avenue ends at the traffic lights, going all the way to Victoria Square, where the performances can be done in front of the square and continuing down Richmond Street, ending at the Promenade? With proper planning, bars and food places could be set up along the route.
One other thing I would like to suggest to Tribe is that our steelbands be included in the parade, as you did in your first presentation.
Gerard Duval
Petit Valley