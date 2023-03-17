Have a heart, Mt Hope

Having being diagnosed with atrial fibrillation in September 2022, and on the recommendation of my doctor, I joined the cardiology section of the Mt Hope hospital in November 2022.

I received an appointment for, and duly attended the clinic on, January 1, 2023; and while the process was lengthy, the clerical staff, attendants, nurses and doctors, et al, were all thorough, professional and pleasant.

I left the hospital quite pleased with an appointment for February 2, 2023. On February 1, 2023, I received a call from a person purporting to be a Dr Pedro, informing me that the consultant had an emergency for the following day, my appointment would be postponed, and someone would call me later that day with a new appointment date.

They did. I missed the call, and in accessing my voice mail I was told that my appointment was rescheduled for January 24, 2024! I couldn’t believe my ears, and replayed the message on at least three occasions to confirm what I thought I heard. It was correct: the next appointment for a patient with a problem relating to their heart was one year away.

It is my belief, I daresay without any empirical evidence, that the patients who had appointments for February 2, 2023, should have been accommodated at the next available date dependent on the return of the consultant, but this would mean many phone calls would have to be made by the clerical staff to patients informing them of THEIR postponement, as everyone would have to be rescheduled (“pushed back”) accordingly.

I’m not too sure who I can appeal to in order to rectify this situation—ie, getting/receiving a closer appointment. Maybe the senior management, a member the board, or even the Minister of Health reads this and can assist in getting a closer appointment for me.

Wilfred Anthony Inniss

D’Abadie

