Have a little empathy

According to Norbert Juma, empathy can be defined as the capacity to understand and share the feelings of others. It is the ability to be aware of other people’s emotions, experiences and perspectives.
Empathy is one of the most important skills you can practise in life. It is crucial for our personal development, relationships and society as a whole.
We need empathy in order to form harmonious relationships, minimise stress and enhance emotional intelligence.
I found it necessary to share this piece on empathy due to the negative comments being made toward the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Dr Keith Rowley, and the unfortunate situation he and his family are currently navigating.
I was appalled and saddened some people in this great country would have such hate and negativity toward our leader or another human being.
Let us remember we are all human beings, we all encounter difficult times and we are all mortals. We are all created by God and we should practise love and compassion.
Let us pray for our dear Prime Minister and for all of those who have encountered this virus.
No matter what our political preference, remember the following words:
“I solemnly pledge to dedicate my life to the service of my God and my country. I will honour my parents, my teachers, my leaders and my elders, and those in authority.”