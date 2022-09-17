The overwhelming adulation for Queen Elizabeth II on her passing is without equal in my memory, the response being based on the people’s love for the monarch for her sense of duty, her diplomacy as with Ireland, her humanity in not losing the common touch, her graciousness in managing domestic issues, her manifest sense of humour.
This outpouring of love and admiration has to do with the issue of her legacy as a leader, which could be good, bad or ugly; but in her case, a worthwhile memoir for a monarch who, for many, was truly a Queen.
Of course, there will be the naysayers, especially those sensitive to the reputed atrocities of the idea of Empire and all its attendant evils, as has been the case with one of our own. Of these, the horror of slavery is justifiably a cause for anger and recrimination; and the Queen, though not directly involved in this notorious practice, must, at least symbolically, suffer the brunt that comes with being the head of the British Empire.
Nevertheless with all its perceived atrocities, the Family of Empire, as the Queen would have described it, had much to gain to help us grow as peoples out of that relationship, India as a notable example growing out of the British occupation, significantly in architecture; and in our own Caribbean, in governance through the Westminster system, in our judicial system out of the British model, including the Privy Council, in our education through the Cambridge Certificate, in investment and trade out of our British connection, inter alia.
The queen’s enduring legacy on her passing is the icing on the cake!
But does this not make us think of our own leaders and the legacy they are likely to leave when their time will have come? Would there be thousands of people lining the streets to say to our leaders and their vassals: well done, good and faithful servants?
The comparison is by no means just, for there can be no equal to adulation for the Queen. But is there one who would say that you had the character to care for all and not merely the tribe, or that when we complained about the roads you made an effort to fix them, when we cried for our murdered loved ones that you made the one in charge give account, that when we spoke about our neglected youth you created opportunities for them, when our women young and old are abused you made sure justice is done, and in so many other areas of our national life would we see our leaders going for the extra mile to be of service to the people?
But the question to ask is whether our leaders put any premium whatsoever on the issue of their legacy. When you will have passed or out of it as with the Queen, you will live in the hearts of the people because of the character you have displayed, the moral sense you have demonstrated in the service of those in your charge.
Are our own leaders so endowed as to leave such a legacy or, as is the case with so many Third World politicians, their concern is only about the self and power, not to serve the people but using them merely as a “ladder”.
“But when he once attains the utmost round / He then unto the ladder turns his back / ...scorning the base degrees by which he did ascend” (Julius Caesar, Act 2 Sc 1 20-28.)
As usual, I leave the answer to you!
Dr Errol N Benjamin
