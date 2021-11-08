It’s time that people, more so the inconsiderate among us, show some respect and appreciation to our garbage collectors who provide a crucial service to us all.
There are residents in my neighbourhood, who, due to their selfish nature, make the job of the garbage collection more tedious and time consuming.
Not to mention the inconvenience they impose on other residents.
I’m sure my concern has relevance to all of T&T.
While most of us properly secure our garbage in bags to make the job of garbage collecting easier, there are those who, in these modern times, do quite the opposite.
They put out their garbage in oversized bins with a cover loosely securing the container.
The garbage collector now has the additional task of uncovering and carrying the large bin to the truck, emptying and replacing it.
Not to mention, he’s expected to place the cover back on.
And if that’s not bad enough, he has to hope he doesn’t experience a breeze lest pieces of garbage get caught in the updraft and blown all over the neighbourhood.
And do you think these thoughtless people pick up their scattered garbage? Hell no! They reverse from their driveway and wish it well.
I decided to write this letter as I’m tired of picking up and securing other people’s garbage which the breeze guides into my yard.
I’m calling on the respective regional bodies to please issue guidelines for the proper disposal of garbage.
The people I make reference to can more than afford to buy garbage bags. Besides, many people secure their garbage in grocery/reusable bags.
Have a heart and spare a thought for our dedicated and important garbage collectors.
They are required to work both day and night to keep the country clean.