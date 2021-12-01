Anyone who saw the video of prison officer Nigel Jones being murdered while holding the hand of his young daughter would be moved to tears.
No child should ever have to undergo that experience.
She now needs all the help that Trinidad and Tobago can give her.
I do not want to hear from National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds nor from Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob. Their spoken words have become a stark reality. Do your jobs!
I want to hear that those killers have been arrested in double quick time and, upon conviction, they will spend the rest of their natural lives in jail.
I want to know that my taxes are being used to give that little child all the support she needs.
Was this a hit called from behind the prison walls? What has happened to the much touted technology?
The allegation that there was a police vehicle that did nothing while directly behind the perpetrators’ vehicles as they escaped must be thoroughly investigated.
Is this what we have become, Trinidad and Tobago? A country where our leaders have all the protection they need, and criminals are left to run wild and terrorise innocent citizens? A country where it matters not who stands in the way of the killers?
God help us.