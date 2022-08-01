The managing director, in her referencing to unacceptable excuses by tenants, failed to also address HDC’S delinquency in refunding home owners who have overpaid on their mortgages dating as far back as 2016.
Making enquiries at the office always results in the CSR saying: “It in the Audit and you will be contacted when it is ready.”
It would be interesting if the MD could publish, in the same way, information in the quantum owed on refunds and how soon people can expect to receive them.
A document in an Audit Department for more than six years is a baffling situation. The HDC needs to urgently address this situation before it is faced with a slew of legal action by affected parties.
Something seems suspicious with the response on enquiry.