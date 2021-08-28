The editorial of the Express of August 24 was insightful and on the money, when it urged to “make swimming a national priority”.
The editorial highlighted a mother’s tragic loss of her fisherman son, who she declared could not swim.
It is refreshing that a newspaper editorial was not only able to highlight the painful loss in the Erin community, but also was able to skilfully highlight an anomaly in our culture, which underestimates the need to learn to swim and the need for the authorities to protect the health and well-being of our citizenry by encouraging water safety and swimming. Swimming is essential!
Not only are there fishermen who cannot swim, we have many persons in our protective services (inclusive of the Coast Guard) who are unable to swim.
In professions like these, a swimming certificate needs to be their seat belt and they should not be able to work without it.
The editorial suggested including swimming in our school curriculum.
While some approvals have come forward from the Ministry of Education for learn-to-swim providers to allow some schools to swim, there is not a requirement a la mathematics and English for persons to learn how to swim.
Successive governments have collectively spent close to a billion dollars on aquatics just in the last decade. However, no focus has been placed on getting our citizens to swim, even though we live in a country that is surrounded by water; and sometimes by our topography, drainage and rainfall, we are perennially flooded inland by water.
Swimming is definitely a handy skill and a lifesaving skill to have. There is no known national vision for aquatics. Therefore, we cannot expect swimming to be a national priority.
In fact, the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) is the national governing body (NGB) responsible for swimming, open-water swimming, diving, high diving, water polo, artistic swimming and masters programme/activity.
The main function of this organisation, however, continues to be to select teams and run events.
There is no drive to encourage persons to learn to swim and, in fact, in the past learn-to-swim providers have been turned away when they wanted to be a part. Even if their target is competitive swimming, swimmers do not fall from the sky.
The National Sports Policy laid out by the Ministry of Sport for 2017-2027 documents a pathway and policies for national sport development. However, this is not the first documentation of a National Sporting Policy.
Total participation and incorporating sport in the school curriculum continues to be a dream. But even at the level of the NGB that receives funding for development activities, there is the need to be held accountable for the work they have done.
ASATT needs to push that “learn to swim” drive. There needs to be a cohesive, systematic approach to athlete development so that not only do we have more people swimming, but we have more people swimming well.
Monies received for development are placed towards competitive age-group swim teams, but not towards the development of the sport.
The ministry has to do more to hold its NGB accountable for this. The association has to do its part to push for more activities at the community pools to develop our talent pool for competitive sport, and also to develop a national cadre of competent swimmers.
We also have several private pools owned by the Catholic Church and other private organisations. Can we not partner with them to get a national agenda going?
The Government has to do its part to ensure it is taught within the education system.
There are community pools in Diego Martin, Laventille, La Horquetta, Siparia, Couva, Cocoyea and Sangre Grande which are owned by the Government.
We also know of other community pools with Government involvement, such as Point Fortin Community Pool. The Government also supports facilities in Tobago.
There is the National Aquatic Centre in Couva as well, but this is really designed for high-performance swimming.
If the need arises, infrastructure could be installed to make it a venue for learning to swim as well. The Government has a major investment in facilities—why not invest in having people use these facilities so that we can save and improve lives?
With a new Maloney pool on the horizon, we risk creating another addition to our sporting zoo of white-elephant facilities. We need leaders to push this swimming agenda, which will not only create a safer nation by reducing drownings; in a time of job losses, a swimming agenda is sure to create more sustainable employment for coaches and sporting professionals, not only in swimming but in water polo.
And of course, we will widen the talent pool for possible Olympic success.
The positive news is that in Trinidad and Tobago, we do have the technical know-how within the association which can partner with the experienced and qualified learn-to-swim practitioners.
Together with the leaders, frameworks to achieve national swimming competence can be developed. However, the leaders have to want this to happen and know how to make it happen, or unfortunately we will continue to hear “he could not swim”.
Jason Wickham
Entrepreneur, Aquatic Sports
Former PRO, ASATT