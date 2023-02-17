Heading in the right direction

In this land of ours where lawlessness abounds, two recent developments seem to point in the right direction towards a return to some measure of normalcy.
The first of these is the attempt to regulate the scrap iron industry by legislation. There has been no more graphic representation of the lawlessness which this “industry” has degenerated into than the nightly view on TV of a metal burglar on the tray of a truck, furiously sawing away at suspended cables in full view of the public, with obviously little fear of being caught or, implicitly, with little conscience of the inconvenience to the public arising.
Not to mention the picture of one such hanging electrocuted from a line in Barrackpore seemingly in the same illegal act, and of course the numerous roadside bridges without their iron bars, especially in the deep south, and the many homes without protective gates. All this to the detriment of the public looking on helplessly to illegality, bold-faced and seemingly interminable.
Now the proclamation of the Scrap Metal Act of 2022, “which seeks to create a new and well regulated scrap metal regime”, is calculated to put an end to this lawlessness, with oversight measures including the need for licences, the right to enter premises, liability to dealers accepting stolen material, regulation at the port and inspection of containers and the like.
There is an uproar over this new stringency with the much touted “taking the food out of the mouth of the small man”, and perhaps justifiably so in some areas, but all that is required like for all law-abiding citizens, is to follow the law and earn and honest living, like farmers, taxi-drivers and other such small entrepreneurs.
Of course there is the common practice of trying to flout the law through conspiracy with corrupt officials, but it is hoped that measures will be put in place to mitigate this.
The second development is the issue of vehicle inspection. The underhandedness at the country’s licensing offices is well-known and its related “inspection of vehicles” component is no exception.
Again, the image of such a transaction taking place in a rum shop, as insinuated by a top official, is also a graphic marker of the lawlessness involved, and with this is the practice of implanted chassis numbers on vehicles and the resultant defective vehicles on the road, not forgetting the now-discovered misinformation about vehicles creating mass confusion about their true status.
The attempt to institute new duly regulated inspection sites and greater vigilance from officers points in the direction of a return to normalcy. But there can be no naivete about the now well-established corruption in this sector and the need to place this issue on the front burner.
And the above could be great precedents for the return to normalcy in a critical area of our national life: the law and its implementation. Again, there is no more graphic representation of the failure of the law in the alleged irresponsibility of judicial officers in the now maligned “default judgment” costing taxpayers a huge sum, and tied into this pattern—and indeed it seems to be a pattern at this level—are the innumerable complaints about corruption and abuse when justice and fair play should apply.
Not to mention, of course, the now-pervasive perception of the leadership in this sector being out of touch with the realities of escalating criminal activity. There is no greater good for a country than the public trust in the law and its practitioners, and it is to be hoped that with the appointment of a new COP, woman and all, that such trust will be restored—not only through a more forensic approach to crime, but also in an observable change in the sense of duty and moral responsibility that should underpin the law and its practice.
We are in the darkness, but little candles such as the above can show us the way.
Dr Errol Benjamin