The current pandemic has immutably solidified the absolute need for technology in our collective progression. No longer is the tangibility of advancement a future idea; yesterday’s attempts are now today’s computer-chipped realities.
I want to commend the current administration for its laudable attempts to transform our republic into a society that does not merely integrate technology, but embraces it.
It was most encouraging and welcomed to listen to the Attorney General in his second reading of the Electronic Payments into and out of Court (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.
I am by no means an expert at dissecting or even fully comprehending laws, but my layman’s understanding of what was presented sounded exciting, convenient and First World.
The Attorney General spoke about using this bill as the template to digitise our economy and, admittedly, our tiny but mighty nation has to keep pace with the world.
This bill spoke to making electronic payments to our courts for fines relating to not wearing a mask, traffic-related incidents, and so forth. That may be an oversimplification of the bill’s reach, but on a larger scale, this represents the Government’s thrust towards a more efficient and safer digital ecosystem.
The AG also mentioned making everyday transactions as cashless as possible, and we can all attest to the woes of having to access liquid cash on short notice. Legislation like this can only serve to further our society and elevate us to where we should be.
I look forward to what new and inspired pieces of law the AG will present to us.
Let us hope that while the Government endeavours to move ahead, opposing factions will not impede our national progress.
Robin Millerson
Diego Martin