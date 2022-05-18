Before Covid-19, if my two primary school children got the cold, I would keep them home until they were recovered.
I had no incentive to send them to school (because I knew a few days would not keep them back academically), and had every incentive to keep them home (so they could recover faster, and not pass on their cold to their classmates).
Now, however, both my children got the cold in the third week of school.
We kept them home, as usual, only to discover they would not be allowed to return to school unless they got a form from the health centre saying they were fit to do so.
This meant taking a work day off to go to get this form.
Now, the next time either child gets sick, my incentive is to avoid that hassle by packing some extra disposable masks and tissues, and sending them to school.