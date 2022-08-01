I am calling on Jarrel De Matas to correct himself vis-a-vis his position on the monkeypox virus. On several occasions, he has written adamantly that the spread of monkeypox cannot be attributed to homosexuality. This is not the position of healthcare officials.
The World Health Organisation and other health agencies have de facto admitted that gay and bisexual men face higher risks of infection from engaging in homosexual activity.
As a public opinion maker, De Matas ought to understand that he is responsible for disseminating knowledge. Thus, he must be held accountable whenever he misinforms the public, and correct himself with the same hastiness he accuses others of spreading misinformation.