The hunt for Prostate Cancer

Doctor discussing x-ray with patient --- Image by &Copy; LWA-Dann Tardif/Corbis

 Dann Tardif

Prostate cancer is primarily a disease of aging in men.

As a man gets older his chances of developing prostate cancer increase.

Race and genetics play a significant role.

A man can’t change his age, race and genes.

A man can change his diet and lifestyle.

Here are some opportunities for adopting a healthy diet and lifestyle:

• Reduce fat intake.

• Eat more fruits and vegetables.

• Add green tea and soy.

• Avoid charred meat.

• Maintain a healthy body weight.

• Get regular exercise.

• Stop smoking; drink less alcohol.

• Increase cod liver oil intake.

There are drugs to reduce prostate cancer which can be prescribed by a medical doctor.

Men should have a prostate examination starting at age 50.

Ignoring prostate cancer won’t beat it.

