Prostate cancer is primarily a disease of aging in men.
As a man gets older his chances of developing prostate cancer increase.
Race and genetics play a significant role.
A man can’t change his age, race and genes.
A man can change his diet and lifestyle.
Here are some opportunities for adopting a healthy diet and lifestyle:
• Reduce fat intake.
• Eat more fruits and vegetables.
• Add green tea and soy.
• Avoid charred meat.
• Maintain a healthy body weight.
• Get regular exercise.
• Stop smoking; drink less alcohol.
• Increase cod liver oil intake.
There are drugs to reduce prostate cancer which can be prescribed by a medical doctor.
Men should have a prostate examination starting at age 50.
Ignoring prostate cancer won’t beat it.