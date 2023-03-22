Hear the people

A new President is now in office for the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Ms Christine Kangaloo; and the seventh President of the Republic, succeeding Paula-Mae Weekes.
I take this opportunity to congratulate our President on her new role, and wish her all the best as she wears the mantle of the highest office in the country.
I can sense the wait-and-see approach, which is wisdom by many; we cannot just speculate, for she has now taken up the position. That which may have been said by her is only proven by what is done.
While I am well aware this office could at times be very demanding and stressful, I do hope our new President does not get so bogged down with paperwork and office responsibilities that the citizens of our Republic are taken for granted.
I hold you to your word—“I will not isolate myself”—but in this case, seeing is believing.
Many promises have been made by leaders in the past before they entered office; and after they did, they lost their humane touch. I hope that is not the case with you.
The greatest resource of a leader is the support of the people.
No woman or man is an island. When you fail to hear what people are saying and ignore their cries, it will not be long before you feel the negative effects of that.
There is a cry in the nation, Madam. Listen attentively, and be that source of strength and hope to all by what you say and do.
Madam President, you now hold the highest office in our country. God has granted you this honour; do what is right in the sight of God and man.
Let humility, integrity, fairness, compassion, empathy, love and wisdom all be part of your daily walk, going forward.
The only allegiance you now have is to the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago; you must have the country’s best interests at heart.
Performance beats talk on any given day. You are now on centre-stage, and all eyes are on you.
While there would have been both negative and positive comments before you entered office, you now have the power to show who you are.
May God richly bless you and give you the grace to fulfil your new mandate.
Let us do it together—making our Republic a better place, where every creed and race find an equal place.
And may God bless our nation.