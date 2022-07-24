Heart attack ad distasteful

Recently I was sent a link to a TikTok video currently in circulation. This video was commissioned by our Ministry of Health.

In this video entitled “A Good River Lime”, it can plainly be seen that the all the participants are overweight Indo-Trinidadians males, drinking alcohol, dancing and eating a curried dish, soon after which one of them has a heart attack and the TikTok video closes with a warning that not exercising and bad eating habits may lead to a heart attack.

While I have absolutely no problem with the Ministry of Health warning people about their diet, exercising and generally living a healthier life. I am yet to understand why the Minister of Health would approve such an ad. Not too long ago there was a loud hue and cry when the United National Congress’s political ad showed people being given yellow bananas, this ad was deemed racist! Now we Indo-Trinidadians males are being portrayed as big-bellied and glutinous. This advert is equally, if not more offensive in nature.

This advertisement feeds the negative stereotype that Indians are big-bellied, rum-drinking people with little or no ambition. Is there any evidence to show that Indian males are more at risk for heart attacks or a strain on the State hospitals? It now seems the next thing you will see is an Indian man chasing his wife to beat her or chop someone! Reinforcing stereotypes that an Indian man is not man enough.

There has always been some strange need in this country to portray Indian men as not manly enough, useless and second-class men. The media, both print and television, would always show an Indian woman with a non-Indian man in its ads, portraying this as the ideal couple or perfect family.

Trinidadian-Indo males are more than well aware that we need to exercise, and we need to take care of our health and many of us do. I really wonder if MP Terrence Deyalsingh is so alienated from his heritage and ancestry that he is blinded by the self-evident stereotyping and parody that denigrate the Indo-Trinidadian community.

I call upon the Ministry of Health to immediately withdraw this advertisement and publish an apology. I also call upon the Minister of Health to do the honourable thing and resign.

In mature democracies we see that when politicians are unable to fulfil their role and serve the need and the purpose of which they are elected, they do the honourable thing and resign. This TikTok video is not only offensive to Indo-Trinidadians, but it should be offensive to all Trinidadians alike. TikTok link

https://www.tiktok.com/@dere.../video/7123581245304458502...

Pundit Satyanand Maharaj

Spiritual Leader

Satya Anand Ashram

Aranjuez

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The pandemic beauty

The pandemic beauty

So, the pandemic brought lockdowns and exacerbation of mental health issues.

Our primary school children lost two years which was easily reflected in the Secondary Entrance Assessment exam results. There was an increase in domestic intimate partner violence and child abuse.

Making the health system fit

Making the health system fit

We return to the Government’s aborted attempt to address the intractable problems of the public health sector with the establishment of the Welch enquiry committee seven years ago. The committee’s reports all but disappeared until last week when this newspaper called for it to be dusted off in light of the health system’s continued problems.

T&T failing in crime fight

Crime is on the rise as revealed by statistics easily available through a little research. It has been rising steadily for the past ten-plus years despite the ‘reassurances’ of police and politicians who provide statistics to show that there are occasional decreases in numbers, in various categories.

These decreases are temporary ‘blips’ in the overall picture, which, if charted by an unbiased observer, clearly shows the rising crime numbers as well as the rising crime rate.

Arima needs a library

In 1985 when I served as Member of Parliament for Arima along with then Mayor Leroy Morris, the Arima Library moved from its original home at the Town Hall to the Dial Centre in order to provide additional services to the population.

Heart attack ad distasteful

Recently I was sent a link to a TikTok video currently in circulation. This video was commissioned by our Ministry of Health.

In this video entitled “A Good River Lime”, it can plainly be seen that the all the participants are overweight Indo-Trinidadians males, drinking alcohol, dancing and eating a curried dish, soon after which one of them has a heart attack and the TikTok video closes with a warning that not exercising and bad eating habits may lead to a heart attack.

Not so, Mr Khan

No amount of ad-hominem attacks should distract Trinidad and Tobago from the issues surrounding a sitting attorney general allegedly committing perjury in a Florida court after a few weeks on the job and his elevation to the post of AG in the first place given his compromised position.