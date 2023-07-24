The US, Eastern and Western Europe, Asia, Africa and South America, like the rest of the world, are reeling under present global temperatures. And from all indications, it’s not going to get better any time soon.
Given our steadily increasing global population, production of all basic necessities unquestionably needs to increase, an attribute of our very existence which means increased effluence into the atmosphere. But are we recognising and openly declaring all the possible causes for the overheating?
Having only “recently” begun taking serious precautionary measures, we have already pinpointed proper plastic disposal or recycling, reduced pollution of our waters, releasing less industrial pollution into the atmosphere, saving our forests, etc. But even with all these coming on stream and the continued increase in global temperatures, are we ignoring the “by-products” of contemporary development that may be contributing to this deterioration? Are the influential environmental experts aware of a specific Achilles heel, but continue to wittingly feign as non-existent?
Working at home (bareback, given today’s heat), I had an interesting revelation. While I worked out of direct sunlight, there was this very small piece of mirror, a mere couple metres away in the sunlight, that happened to direct the sun’s reflection on my back. On feeling the sun’s warmth on a very small portion of my body, even while I worked in the shade, it dawned on me how easily heat can be procreated, even with a small simple mirror. To remove any doubts about this procreation, I placed a small piece of metal in the shaded area and directed the sun’s reflection (from this same small piece of mirror) unto it. After approximately 15 minutes, the metal’s warmth did confirm that heat can be reproduced from the sun’s reflection.
Which got me thinking: are we (globally) adding to the rise in temperatures via our abundant outdoor usage of glass in modern developments, but which many of us are ignorant of? Given my casual experience with that small piece of mirror and its results, my thoughts suddenly turned to all those massive multistorey commercial buildings (globally) that are literally covered with glass.
When you look at the increasing number of these multistorey glass-draped buildings here in our tiny Trinidad and Tobago, and then equate it to the humongous worldwide number of these glass-walled skyscrapers, can we even begin to imagine the volume of heat that is being possibly generated on a global scale?
Aren’t there institutions monitoring not just the rise in global temperatures but also its causes? Have they identified this particular aspect as one of the contributors? Given the general heat output from both residential and commercial buildings globally over the years, and now peak demand for these products, are the experts now waiting and hoping for new innovations to backtrack this course?