Heed the call for constitutional reform

Recent contributions in the press have joined the consistent commentary of Basdeo Panday on the irrelevance, unrepresentativeness and ineffectiveness of our present system of government. Their conclusions point to the urgent need for constitutional reform. This advocacy is akin to riding a limp horse on difficult terrain in the hope of gaining traction. I am not aware that, among current pressing concerns of the vast majority, constitutional reform is a burning issue of urgent priority. As far as the political directorate is concerned, constitution reform proposals are not a vote catcher and therefore are given short shrift in any party manifesto, let alone a priority item for implementation.
Indeed, in his six years as prime minister, Basdeo Panday and his AG displaced little appetite for fundamental constitutional reform. As for the position of Winston Dookeran, I recall a conversation with him prior to the 2007 general election in which I argued that it would be extremely difficult for third parties in T&T to gain a foothold at the parliamentary level without a system of proportional representation. This is due to the fact that the current first-past-the-post electoral system of identifying winners favours parties which have dense voter support in geographically demarcated electoral districts and are thus able to win seats in the House.
I suggested that proportional representation be put on the current political agenda by the Congress of the People (COP) and consistently championed even if, in the short-term, there is little possibility of its adoption. This suggestion was shrugged off because crowd euphoria misled the COP to think that it could win under the present electoral system. In fact, Gerald Yetming, the COP’s campaign manager told me two days before the 2007 General Elections that the party had scaled down its projection of seats it would win from 26 to 23. In the end it could not gain even a single seat.
A brief history of constitution formation and changes would reflect the lack of interest in the subject and obstacles encountered in its pursuit. When the UK government decided to grant Independence to T&T, it was necessary to have a Constitution for the newly independent state. What was finally agreed to in London in 1962 was a rushed document largely incorporating People’s National Movement (PNM) party proposals based on little prior national consultation and grudgingly agreed to by the opposition.
The next attempt was ten years later but it was not prompted by any agitation from the general populace. It was, in fact, in response to the embarrassment occasioned by the No-Vote campaign of 1971 which resulted in the PNM’s victory in all 36 seats in the House and no elected Opposition members. As a consequence, the Wooding Constitution Commission was established but its substantive recommendations in 1974 were contemptuously dismissed by Dr Eric Williams who regarded the proposed limited introduction of proportional representation as a dagger aimed at the heart of the PNM.
The outcome was that minor changes to the existing Constitution including provision for Republican status were incorporated in the revised Constitution which was finally passed in the House of Representatives in March 1976 with 32 to zero majority in a Legislature comprising of representatives of only the PNM.
For 45 years since 1976, there has been no serious attempt at constitution reform largely because of lack of interest. Undoubtedly, there is need for a system that accommodates greater representativeness, responsiveness, accountability, transparency, citizen involvement, prior public consensus on large public commitments and efficiency in the delivery of public services. However, constitution reform without political, administrative and institutional reform and mechanisms for citizens’ oversight would hardly meet the expectations of the majority.
Of the reforms canvassed, it is simplistic to think that the institution of an elected Executive Presidency and the separation of Parliament from the Executive would be a panacea for the ills of government in T&T. The issue of fierce party loyalty and blind partisanship has to be included in the equation. Where the proposed executive president and majority of Members of Parliament belong to the same political party, from whence will effective scrutiny, oversight and restraint on Executive power come.
In our system it may even lead to a further concentration of Executive power with the expansive executive authority of the Prime Minister and the limited authority of the President residing in one person. Where the President belongs to one party and the majority of the Members of Parliament belong to another, there could be a stalemate in Government as experienced in the United States.
Other checks on executive power that exists in the US do not obtain in our socio-political system. In the US there is a dispersal of power through the constitutional authority granted to the States of the Union. There also exists vocal and powerful economic and social interests. In addition, there is a robust, unintimidated, probing, investigative media committed to exposure in the public interest of government failings, clandestine manoeuvres and corrupt dealings. In France the Executive Presidency is hardly constrained by the National Assembly where the trade union movement and massive street protests provide some check on the Executive.
I have already commented on the PNM’s negative attitude to the introduction of proportional representation. It could perhaps only be swayed by massive, resolute and articulate advocacy from the majority of citizens which is hardly likely.
Hearings of the Committees of Parliament are already broadcast and the power to demand attendance and give evidence may be useful in ushering in open government but it is doubtful whether such arrangements will themselves have any positive effect on Government policy and action.
There is a flagrant display of partiality and partisanship by presiding officers in our Parliament but the mechanism to induct independent, impartial and authoritative persons to serve would require general consensus and bi-partisan support which is hardly likely to be readily available.
Trevor Sudama
San Fernando