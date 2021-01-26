Heed these cries for help

A rather unusual newspaper headline caught my eye the other day and it went like this: “Gangsters tell Gary truce still holds.”
Among the other attention-grabbing quotes in the article were as follows: “Port of Spain gang leaders are seeking to assure the public that there’s no need to worry about a war breaking out in the streets of the capital city”. They claim they have bigger, more positive plans in mind. They also said: “We come to the community in peace, we are only a threat to those that seek to prevent our legal development.” Finally, there was this poignant comment from the group of gang leaders: “We still need assistance and these requests to policy makers receive a minimal response.”
Now, to my mind, that is a cry for help that should not be ignored. It reminds me of the early days of the so-called “Partnership” government of 2010, where business incubators were supposed to be put in place in disadvantaged areas all over the country, to help those folks left behind to properly conceptualise and implement their ideas and energy.
As a society, there is no more important task for us to do than to give the downtrodden every opportunity to better themselves. Yes, my brothers and sisters, if the less well-off are not provided with the assistance to execute their ideas and projects then they will continue to execute each other and members of the wider society. We have a choice in the matter, let us do the right thing and provide genuine and targeted assistance to those crying out for help.
Gregory Wight
Maraval