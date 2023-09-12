Helon Francis has always been a shining example of vibrancy and passion for culture and the arts. Today, it is with great pleasure that I congratulate him on another milestone.

His recent appointment as an Independent senator in the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago serves as an inspiration for aspiring young leaders from under-represented backgrounds, who can now see themselves represented at the highest levels of governance.

Such a recognition of his ability speaks volumes. His unwavering commitment to national service will bring fresh perspectives, innovative ideas and a strong voice for change.

Undoubtedly, he will be an invaluable asset in shaping legislation that will help add to the enrichment or quality of life of citizens.

Ancilla Ashley Kirby

Port of Spain

Grateful for gift to Coast Guard

Thanks to the US for their gift of riverine boats to the Coast Guard. That leads to the question of what became of the Riverine Unit of the Police Service? Didn’t they also have these types of boats?

Do we now have to wait for some other kind country to donate, or maybe “gift” an annual supply of fuel for the boats? How about an annual contract of maintenance for these and the other 12 boats under the Coast Guard, which are usually parked at Chaguaramas, awaiting parts, fuel and other miscellaneous items.

AI, education and migrant children

AI, education and migrant children

As a new school year begins, there are at least two im­­portant developments in teaching and learning that deserve immediate attention: the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and the integration of migrant children into the school system. Both present unique challenges and oppor­tunities. When it comes to the imple­mentation of both, however, our policies have lagged. This creates a long-term problem of widening the gap based on who has access to education and educational resources and who does not.

Empty sounds of hope

Empty sounds of hope

In case the public was awaiting sounds of hope that there might be some relief from fear on the horizon, it did not come at the opening of the Fourth Session of the 12th Parliament. The opening was memorable for the maiden address of President Christine Kangaloo; it will also be remembered as another lost opportunity to speak hope and remedy to a population desperately needing it.

Adopt stern measures to combat violent crimes

I have run out of patience with the Government, the Opposition and all those other influencers who seem content with pussy-footing on the violent crime crisis in Trinidad and Tobago.

There is no recognition of the fact that we are in a state of war and, therefore, traditional crime-­fighting methods will not suffice. We are at war with the Mexican and Colombian drug cartels, and their agents in T&T.

Efforts to stall publishing CoE report

I sympathise with the chairman of the commission of enquiry Jerome Lynch, KC, in having to ask for a further extension for the publication of the report on the fatal tragedy of the events of February 2022.

What the upcoming budget needs

Some suggestions for the 2023/24 national budget:

1. Transfer make-work programmes to productive agriculture:

• Cost: The cost of this transition would depend on the size and scope of existing make-work programmes. Funding may be needed for training, equipment and infrastructure development.