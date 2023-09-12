Helon Francis has always been a shining example of vibrancy and passion for culture and the arts. Today, it is with great pleasure that I congratulate him on another milestone.
His recent appointment as an Independent senator in the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago serves as an inspiration for aspiring young leaders from under-represented backgrounds, who can now see themselves represented at the highest levels of governance.
Such a recognition of his ability speaks volumes. His unwavering commitment to national service will bring fresh perspectives, innovative ideas and a strong voice for change.
Undoubtedly, he will be an invaluable asset in shaping legislation that will help add to the enrichment or quality of life of citizens.
Ancilla Ashley Kirby
Port of Spain