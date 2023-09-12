Thanks to the US for their gift of riverine boats to the Coast Guard. That leads to the question of what became of the Riverine Unit of the Police Service? Didn’t they also have these types of boats?

Do we now have to wait for some other kind country to donate, or maybe “gift” an annual supply of fuel for the boats? How about an annual contract of maintenance for these and the other 12 boats under the Coast Guard, which are usually parked at Chaguaramas, awaiting parts, fuel and other miscellaneous items.