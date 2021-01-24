Help, Customs in a mess

The Valuation Unit at Customs House is overwhelmed with the workload that now must be done manually releases, as this unit is still, to get onto the online system.
It is now three weeks and importers are making noise to get their shipments which is now taking 15-20 days to clear through customs as importers now have to make an appointment to clear at the transit sheds at Piarco. Also added to the challenge is short staff of customs officers.
This thing is in a mess.
The car firms are fuming as the customs ASYCUDA unit is still trying to fix the model on the system to take out their cars from the private warehouse.
Loss of sales and revenue to the State.
Gordon Laughlin
Westmoorings