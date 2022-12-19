Allow me the opportunity to congratulate the Argentina national football team on their victory over France in one the most exciting World Cup finals ever and as some suggested can be in the top five of any major football final in history.
While the debate goes on about if Lionel Messi is the greatest of all time (the GOAT), I watch the playing fields in rural Trinidad and Tobago and the only goats we can get from those fields are goats to curry. With grass and trees growing on many a field throughout the land I ask myself will our youth ever get the chance in our rural areas to ever have the opportunity to attain such levels.
While the fields attached to structures that cost millions of dollars being dished out to contractors without proper procurement practices are pristine, a great many are left behind in a mass of grass.
I pray that in the future, the administration will do the right thing and provide the facilities equitably for our nation to achieve its full sporting potential.