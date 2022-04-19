Help schoolkids stay Covid-safe

As schools continue to reopen during the Covid-19 pandemic, health and safety rules may be hard for children to follow. Wearing a mask all day and social distancing will be difficult, and a bit out of the ordinary.
I would like to share some ideas that may help parents, children and school staff, including teachers, to adapt to the new rules and regulations. According to understood.org, the wearing of masks, among other new rules, would be challenging for children. Wearing face masks is tough for some of them, even in short bursts.
If children need to wear masks at school, they may have to wear them for long stretches. This can be a real struggle, especially for those who learn and think differently.
Here are reasons why it is hard for some children to wear a mask, and tips for helping.
Impulsive children often act without thinking. They may pull off their mask to talk to friends or teachers, without realising they’re doing it. They don’t mean to be defiant. But they struggle with self-control, which makes it hard to stop and think about the rules or risks.
Parents can clip a breakaway lanyard to one of the elastic ear straps of the mask. That way, when it’s pulled off, it’s hanging around your child’s neck as a reminder to put it back on. (It also won’t drop on the ground.)
To teachers, stay calm and be patient. Explain the importance around mask-wearing at every opportunity. Reacting in fear or anger can escalate the situation from a simple reminder to a bigger behaviour challenge.
Then we have social distancing. Social distancing at school is hard for many children. Children who are impulsive have a hard time putting on the brakes and thinking through their actions.
If they’re excited to talk or play with other children, they may get too close without realising it. Parents can practise putting on the brakes by playing a version of “Red Light, Green Light”.
Put stuffed animals or other objects around the house. When your child starts getting close, call out “yellow light”. If they get closer than the allowed space, call out “red light”. You can also use these phrases in public so you’re not yelling “Stop”.
Another important but challenging issue with children can be hand-washing and sanitising properly. The pandemic has taught us just how important frequent hand-washing can be.
But for some children, especially those who learn and think differently, this habit can be challenging. Parents or guardians can write step-by-step directions for washing hands, in words or pictures, or print a picture from the Internet.
Put a copy in the bathroom at home, and another in your child’s backpack to use at school. You can also make a copy for the teacher to use with your child.
To school staff, including teachers, show children where they’ll be washing their hands. Demonstrate how much soap to use. Show them how to turn the water on and off with the least amount of contact. Then, show them how to dry their hands and where to throw away the paper towels.
Post step-by-step directions for the entire process next to classroom and bathroom sinks. We are still in a pandemic. However, the steps taken by the Government to have children go to school in as much normalcy as possible is commendable.
Children need to interact physically and expand on their social skills for proper development. Let us all do our part to protect the future leaders of our great nation.
Nigel Seenathsingh
San Fernando