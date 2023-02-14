Help T&T become a real place

Our Prime Minister recently commented that some idiots say that Trinidad is not a “real place” and whenever he reads that statement, he wishes that they could end up in Ukraine.
Well, Mr Prime Minister, you cannot wish me to Ukraine nor can you revoke my citizenship but we can play the board game “Not a Real Place”. Maybe it will help you to understand some of the opinions being expressed when our people repeat the phrase “Trinidad is not a real place”.
Not A Real Place is touted as the highest quality board game in Trinidad and Tobago (my favourite, however, is “Doh Say Dat”). It is a creative parody of the globally popular game Monopoly, but littered with our Trini nuances.
For example, you can take corrupt actions to achieve your goal of winning the game. Along the way, potholes will stop your progress, and owning nepotism cards will help you win. The game accurately reflects our reality. Daily social and traditional media bring to our attention corrupt practices which have almost become the norm while our leaders speak of solutions that have not been successful or impactful. Daily potholes impede our progress while we witness nepotism helping incompetent persons to take leadership roles.
The continued repetition of the phrase “Trinidad is not a real place” is simply another cry from citizens asking our leaders to be fair to all and stop this binary response of—if you are not with me (PNM) you are against me (UNC).
We have become so politically minded that a recent show promoter was bold enough to offer a job to Errol Fabien and place as a condition, “No anti-PNM jokes, eh”. Thankfully, Fabien was able to walk away from the opportunity to make some money. How many other creatives can walk away? In his Facebook post, Errol said, “I need the work, but I need my manhood more. I did not do the show.”
These toxic political shenanigans must come to an end for us to develop as a nation and maximise the range of talent available to us. It is unquestionable that as a country, we have the talent to transform our nation and pull us up from this decline we are experiencing, but what is needed is a Government that is acting in the best interest of all, whether they are UNC or PNM, Indian/African/Syrian/Chinese/European, rich or poor, living in the North or in Central, big business or small entrepreneur.
We are all Trinidadians, living in a beautiful space that to some seems unreal, but underneath it all, Trinidad and Tobago is a real place that is underperforming, to put it mildly. Unfortunately, the game Not A Real Place” is a real example of where we are now.
So, Mr Prime Minister, while your wish that citizens go to Ukraine will never be realised (and, by the way, betrays your insecurities in the face of realities brought to your attention), it is in your hands to reduce corruption, potholes and nepotism. You can help our twin-island nation become a real place.
Dennise Demming
Diego Martin