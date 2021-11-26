Help us stop plague of violence against women

November 25 was the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. Here at the United Nations and across the world, we are celebrating those who are working to protect women and girls and defend their human rights.

And we welcome new partners—governments, organisations, institutions, community groups, people everywhere—to join us, raise your voices and work together to transform lives, not only during the 16 Days of Activism, but every day.

Violence against women is a global crisis. In all of our own neighbourhoods, there are women and girls living in danger.

Around the world, conflict, climate-related natural disasters, food insecurity and human rights violations are exacerbating violence against women.

More than 70 per cent of women have experienced gender-based violence in some crisis settings. And in countries, both rich and poor, gender prejudice has fuelled acts of violence toward women and girls.

Violence against women often goes unreported, silenced by stigma, shame, fear of the perpetrators and fear of a justice system that does not work for women.

The Covid-19 pandemic, with all its isolation and distancing, has enabled unseen violence: a second, shadow pandemic of violence against women and girls, where they often found themselves in lockdown with their abusers. In all corners of the world, helplines for violence against women saw an increase in reports.

The human rights of women — including the right to security, dignity, equality and justice — are core principles of international law. And we know that the leadership and safety of women, in all their diversity, plays a vital role in economic progress, community welfare, children’s health and education, and more.

All human life benefits when women’s human rights are upheld, and we all suffer when those rights are abused.

But there is hope. In recent years, much has been achieved to prevent and reduce violence against women and girls.

The challenge now is to expand global efforts and make a difference in more lives. We must ensure essential services are available and accessible to women of all ages. We need to support environments, online and off, in which women can participate safely in decision-making.

New opportunities are opening. Last summer, as part of a US$40 billion commitment to the women and girls of the world, the Generation Equality Forum launched the Action Coalition on Gender-based Violence.

The coalition brings together a wide array of women’s groups and others: youth, civil society, faith-based institutions, philanthropy, private sector, international organisations and UN member states.

There will be concrete financial and policy commitments, and scaled-up initiatives in critical areas: survivor support services, legal frameworks and more resources for grass-roots organisations.

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence also opens some exciting hopes. It begins the annual “16 Days against Gender-Based Violence”, a series of events aimed at creating real change.

For 2021, the theme is, “Orange the World: End Violence Against Women Now!” “Orange” symbolises a brighter future, free of violence. I welcome and urge you to participate.

Women’s groups and concerned people everywhere have been vital to the progress that has been made. Going forward, together, we can make life better and brighter for many more girls and women across the world.

Sima Bahous

Under-Secretary-General of the UN and Executive Director of UN Women on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Avoid social media doctors

On Thursday night all eyes were glued to some form of media as the nation eagerly and attentively followed every word uttered by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

No one knew what would have been said or implemented. The address to the nation focused on the vulnerabilities created by this coronavirus pandemic. The strain on the medical system, the strain on the economy and on the education system.

The exacting gift

The exacting gift

“I suppose I don’t think of myself as a man really. I think of myself more as an artist.”

It is typical of Jackie Hinkson that he would identify more with the one that has consciously defined his life, all 79 years so far. “What surprises me about that whole idea of me as an artist is how it started, and how it evolved, because I didn’t understand how that happened.”

Fight against vaccine disparity

Fight against vaccine disparity

Spooked by the emergence of another Covid-19 variant that may be more aggressively transmissible and possibly evasive of the vaccine, global markets went into turmoil yesterday while several countries promptly banned flights from certain states in Africa.

Tackle the root causes

Violence against women and girls continues to be the most pervasive and pressing human rights issue in the world today.

It is both an abhorrent crime and a public health emergency, with far-reaching consequences for millions of women and girls in every corner of the globe.

Help us stop plague of violence against women

November 25 was the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. Here at the United Nations and across the world, we are celebrating those who are working to protect women and girls and defend their human rights.

So many tales behind violence against women

The observance of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2021 sees us in T&T having the same old conversations and rolling out of female death statistics.