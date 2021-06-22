Help with mosquito threat

PLEASE allow me to address the Minister of Health, the Prime Minister or whoever can help with this problem.
With the start of the rainy season after a not-so-dry season, we are experiencing what can only be described as an invasion of mosquitoes in Woodbrook.
To cut a long story short, while I am fully aware that Covid-19 is a priority, it must be noted that Dengue, Chick V and Zika (remember those?) have not been eradicated and by not controlling the breeding of mosquitoes, those diseases, while not as life-threatening as Covid, could cause problems, especially since some of their symptoms are similar to Covid.
There’s no need to elaborate on the confusion that could cause.
The City Corporation used to spray for mosquitoes and actually did so up to about four months ago but nothing has been happening lately.
With schools and sporting facilities having been closed for so long, they provide undisturbed places for water to collect and mosquitoes to breed.
I hope that this problem is attended to as expeditiously as it should.
W Dopson
Woodbrook