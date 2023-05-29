I’d like to take some time to commend the company in charge of the Western Main Road interchange and roundabout. The communication, information and implementation of this project has been phenomenal.
We’ve been living through this project for many months now but every effort has been made by this company to minimise the inconvenience to the residents and travellers.
The media notices, police presence and signage have been very helpful and effective and it just goes to show what people will accept if they are given the respect of information and consideration.
Full marks to this company and we all look forward to using our new road and roundabout.