Helping keep the scene clean

This is a long overdue letter of thanks to the Public Health Department of the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development of the THA.

We, the residents of Calder Hall Trace, Scarborough, have long enjoyed excellent service from the sanitation workers who operate in our neighbourhood.

Every single day, even on public holidays, garbage is collected, usually long before 6 a.m. In these times, when public health is of paramount importance, these essential workers certainly need to be applauded for their dedicated service.

Thanks again to the division, and special thanks to their employees who help to keep our environment clean while most of us are still asleep!

Bernadette Phillips

Scarborough

