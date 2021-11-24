AS the world is making so many efforts to eliminate violence against women, we in Trinidad and Tobago are numb with pain, anxiety and fear as we read headlines in our daily newspapers that read like this for the month of November alone:
Daily Express November 3: “Bloody Rage: Land dispute, man runs amok kills innocent helper. Man killed, woman injured in cutlass attack.”
Saturday Express November 6: “Godless killers: Religious leaders horrified by murders of women, messy state of T&T.”
Guardian November 16: “A monster killed my daughter. Missing woman found floating in river. Mother says she was raped, brutalised. No woman deserves such a horrible end.”
Guardian November 19: “Killer caught: New Grant double murder suspect in custody.”
Express November 19: “Autopsy reveals tortured death of missing mom: Stabbed and strangled.”
Newsday Sunday November 21: “Murdered schoolgirl, 15”.
If femicide numbers are half of this year’s murder total of 400-plus according to Deputy Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob what can we expect for the month of December as we close off 2021 with merriment? What about the children, parents, relatives, friends and neighbours of these women? How do they deal with this trauma in addition to pandemic-related challenges?
We, the members of the Hindu Women’s Organisation, wish to congratulate Dr Jerome Teelucksingh for initiating the observance of International Men’s Day and all our courageous and concerned menfolk and institutions who are creating spaces for issues that men deal with to be aired, offering assistance to them, for if we cannot help our men we cannot save our women from their wrath.
Let’s work towards bringing about peace, Aum Shanti.