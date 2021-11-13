Many parents, educators and responsible persons witnessed the recent videos of certain secondary school pupils seemingly dancing in what could arguably be described as a suggestive and inappropriate manner, given their age.
It brings into sharp focus the need for proper formation for our young people on matters related to health, family life and healthy sexuality, so that they can make good decisions in their own best interest.
The aforementioned video is but one incident and, regrettably, we in Trinidad and Tobago are all too aware of various societal ills that adversely impact our youth.
Education on the matters referred to above is certainly needed, as many pupils may be receiving their information from the media. Matters of this nature ought to originate primarily in the home, and therefore any educational method utilised should always involve parents understanding their involvement and example are key in influencing the next generation.
As stakeholders, we recognise there are two types of crises in modern sexual relations: untimely pregnancies and risk of disease is one; but there is also a growing rate of profound hurt and loneliness in the absence of permanent bonding.
This is destructive of family life and can become self-perpetuating, so any effective programme needs to place emphasis on developing all the good habits that young people need to form healthy, wholesome relationships as a foundation for later life.
Research has shown a programme that deals with healthy sexuality needs to begin at primary school, teaching the virtues that relate to self and family—health, honesty, respect and obedience, which will eventually translate into virtues that involve community—teamwork, perseverance, commitment, justice and responsibility.
Lower secondary school should focus on virtues that relate to friendships—loyalty, courage, generosity, resilience, prudence in choice of friends and magnanimity and, finally, knowledge about puberty and managing social media.
With regard to senior secondary schools, pupils should be involved in healthy intellectual discussions and debates around issues that relate to all aspects of life—feelings, ambitions, all aspects of relationships, decision-making, discernment and negotiation skills—with the understanding that having healthy discussions in person (or online) allows respectful expression of ideas, without allowing emotions to cloud one’s judgment.
All of these healthy habits develop into mutual respect for one another in relationships within and outside of school.
One such programme that encompasses the foregoing, and has statistically shown success in transforming behaviour in over 25 countries worldwide, is called “Alive to the World”.
Communities Alive Education and Training is the local representative for this programme, which is at present being delivered to many primary schools and now running a pilot project in some of our secondary schools.
Any parent and/or school who may be interested in finding out more, please contact us at www.communitiesalivett@gmail.com or have a look at our website www.caettt.com.
Almost everything in life is about choices. Let’s give our young people the tools to help them make good decisions for themselves.
Tonia Gooding
Communities Alive