Herculean task ahead for Farley and team

The recently concluded Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election—which saw the incumbent PNM suffer a humiliating defeat, to my mind underscores the power of the people and a win against partisan and vindictive politics.
I agree with the gurus who cast blame at the feet of Dr Rowley for his party’s defeat. If I didn’t know then, I know now that Tobagonians are far more logical than us Trinis. They put more stock in their own welfare than they do in emotional politics.
Surely, a cut-arse of that magnitude must have had support from PNM members who were willing to tell Dr Keith Rowley and the PNM that the welfare of Tobagonians is far greater than party politics.
Seemingly, the years in politics have taught Dr Rowley nothing at all about human nature. He was apparently out-of-touch with his fellow Tobagonians, and this was reflected in his campaign strategy. He told Tobagonians everything they didn’t want to hear: that he has no interest in Tobago’s autonomy. As far as he was concerned, Tobago will forever remain subservient to Trinidad. Even more foolish was the PNM’s annoying ads in which they attempted to associate the PDP with the UNC. It didn’t work in January, so why should it work in December?
Taking Tobagonians on a guilt trip that the THA earns far less than the cost of maintaining Tobago must have elicited a long steups when a treasure-trove of gas and oil deposits and other marine resources lie in Tobago waters, not forgetting its tourism potential.
The ads advocating the sins of Watson Duke were hardly effective. Dr Rowley and the PNM are in no position to cast “corruption and nepotism” stones. “Bring the evidence” when he was in the best position to dig up evidence against his minister(s).
To cut to the chase, while the PDP was connecting intimately with Tobagonians, Dr Rowley and the Trinidad leg of the PNM chose instead to pick a “cock fight” with Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the UNC. It would be interesting to see the UNC file a lawsuit against the ad agency for maliciously using its copyrighted logo.
While the Tobago election is a lesson to us Trinis—who care more about which party is in power over our own welfare, the PDP has a heck of a task to prove it is “different” amid our corrupt political culture and an archaic constitution that eschews transparency.
Chief Secretary Farley Augustine started off on a good foot by denying his leader, Watson Duke, a division amid allegations of conflict of interest.
The PNM, having served the longest in government, has desperately failed our country. In spite of the billions of dollars spent over the decades, basic amenities, more so in rural and “opposition” territories, remain sadly lacking.
Though I commend the opposition for its “October Revolution” to underscore this point, I’m also disappointed that the PP government, given its two-third majority in the House, ended up being voted out of office over allegations of misbehaviour in office.
Chief Secretary Augustine and his team have a Herculean task. They must prove a new party can work in the best interest of the people by exorcising the political sins of the past.
To Chief Secretary Augustine—please don’t succumb to temptation. All of Trinidad and Tobago are depending on you to show us the way and free us from the shackles of greed and corruption that have kept us in political slavery.
May God bless you and the PDP.
RP Joseph
San Fernando