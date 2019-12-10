Ask some Trinis when is Black Friday and you might hear “the Friday after Thanksgiving”. Thanksgiving? What is that? Oh, yes, the service some people have from time-to-time to “give thanks” for blessings received.

No, silly. Thanksgiving is a public holiday in America, celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November. The following day is always “Black Friday”—it is guaranteed never to fall on the 13th. You’ve got to admire American logic.

Oh, I almost forgot. This coming Friday is Friday the 13th of December. To us still-not-totally-Americanised (spelt with “s’’, not spelled with “z’’) folks, that is (will be) a real, original Black Friday—any Friday which happens to be the 13th day of any month.

You think we’ll be inundated with “Black Friday specials—one day only”? I guess not, unless the Americans set the example and we mindlessly follow suit. But, perhaps, some enterprising local businessman will prove me wrong and have a Trini-flavoured Black Friday sale.

No matter. Carpe diem, unless you suffer from triskaidekaphobia. (Enjoy/seize the day, unless you suffer from extreme fear of the number 13.)

Noel Kalicharan

via e-mail

Communication fia$co

IT is fashionable to accuse Trinidadians of making things more confusing and difficult than they need to be, case in point being the mass rush for new polymer $100 bills which has triggered possibly a historic rush on the banking system while dragging down national productivity at a time of peak commercial transactions.

Fairplay for all investors

There has always been tension between encouraging foreign investment and promoting local entrepreneurship. In many countries, local businesses are expected to pay a range of domestic taxes while governments exempt foreign investors from obligation for the same taxes in order to attract their money, knowledge, and, in some cases, their technological skills.

Kamla’s bump back

IT cannot yet be considered a full-fledged bounce back, but the results from the December 2 local government elections have proved enticing enough to have created something of an encouraging bump in the fortunes of the Leader of the Opposition.

Christmas memories and a T&T playlist

It is Christmas time again, and whether you are religious or not, this really is a special season, when we look inward, and feel the warmth of family, and indeed when we look outward, to neighbours, and to strangers. Growing up, Christmas was a very special time, when poverty was set aside, overtaken by cheer and excitement, issuing from goodwill and from makeovers in the living room, new curtains and cushion covers.

Shaky reasons for great exchange

The $100 bill as we know it is getting a facelift. The reasons for introducing the new polymer note are i) greater affordability and durability; ii) embedded Braille for the visually impaired; iii) its anti-counterfeit features; and iv) tackles money laundering.

Why must the innocent always pay?

WITH regard to the introduction of the new $100 bills, the Minister of National Security and economists believe in theory this will be a fight against money related crimes. 