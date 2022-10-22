Societal attitudes sometimes manifest themselves in subtle ways. Small nuances and slips, when ­examined closely, often reveal a subconscious or even conscious bias in this post-colonial Trinidad and Tobago.

East Indians arrived here a little over 300 years after the so-called discovery. They did not speak, dress or worship in the same manner as the rest of the ­society. They ate different foods and had different traditions.

They were viewed as non-Christian “pagans”, uncivilised and outside of the circle of polite society. Those who wanted to be seen as respectable and part of the ruling class fell in with those views.

Our imperial colonisers encouraged this division because it suited them. It became a feature of our society that carried over into our adversarial political system.

Despite the well-­meaning words of our National Anthem and all of the politically correct public expressions of equality and diversity, this historic division has been refined and disguised over the decades.

We now have phrases that have etched themselves into our public discourse such as “south of the Caroni’, “rural neglect”, “swamp dwellers” and “the Calcutta ship”.

We see advertisements which portray as the dominant and normal culture the urban Port of Spain way of life. All of this notwithstanding half of the population does not live, party or speak that way.

East Indians have been on these islands for more than 150 years. Their food, culture and names are part of our national multicultural fabric. They are not a fringe group or a visiting novelty troupe.

It is common courtesy to pronounce persons’ names and ethnic and religious terms correctly. There is always an accepted pronunciation—one only has to ask someone who knows.

It is disrespectful to mispronounce these names and terms—the mistake may be inadvertent, but it shows a lack of care in trying to find out the accepted way.

It appears that some of those who make public statements and even some members of the media don’t take the time to check. They mispronounce or struggle to speak these names and terms, as if they were somehow exotic or alien.

It is time for that to stop, or we risk alienating totally a significant portion of our society.

There is an English proverb that says “There’s many a slip ’twixt the cup and the lips”. Let us not only give “lip service” to the words of our National Anthem.

Darrell P Allahar

attorney-at-law

