Here’s a steal of a deal

LTE

Hello, I have a great deal for you. Remember that chicken-­processing plant I got you to invest $24 million in recently? It was a plant which had been shut down two years ago, but it was a golden opportunity to make big money because people must eat and, therefore, it is a guaranteed market.

Well, the plant is not up and running yet because all the poultry farms are contracted to supply other processors. But that is a minor matter which can easily be solved by the investment of another few dollars. How much, you ask? About $40 million more, until we can arrange a supply.

I cannot say how long it will take to firm up those arrangements because there is a worldwide shortage of chicken. But don’t worry, we just have to wait a little longer, which is why we need the $40 million. In the meantime, we have to bring the plant up to operational standards so that we could start producing as soon as we get raw material.

Incidentally, there is a small matter which I really should not bother you with, but which you might need to know about. The other people who are involved in the decision-making are asking for something called indemnity. This means that if things don’t work out, they cannot be held personally liable. I know that is not a normal thing, but it is nothing to worry about. After all, we have been partners for a long time and you know you can trust us. We will not give you bad advice, but it is for everybody’s protection.

In any event, it’s the Government’s money, so I do not understand what is the problem. It is not as if the Government will run out of money. And you could always drop another tax on them. As you said, the Government raised gas prices three times and the people did not protest yet. I don’t see a problem.

It really would have been a nice thing if it could have been kept quiet, but there are always farse people who like to mind other people’s business and spread lies to create confusion. We can’t bother with them. We have the people’s business to see about, so we have to do what we have to do and leave the talking to the non-performers.

Looking forward to your agreement.

Karan Mahabirsingh

via e-mail

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Govt must lead change

Govt must lead change

The challenge for Finance Minister Colm Imbert is to deliver a budget that sets the direction for a new economy propelled from within the Government itself.

THE EMPEROR’S NEW CLOTHES

THE EMPEROR’S NEW CLOTHES

Historically in China, the Emperor was seen as heaven’s representative on Earth whose decisions came with absolute authority. Defiance carried grave risk.

School(ing) Lessons

School(ing) Lessons

I am not a professional teacher. But I enjoy teaching and have been leading a group of pre-teens in an under­privileged area (what Bishop Harvey called “the belly of the whale”) for the last few years.

Decentring Dr Williams; denigrating the PNM

Decentring Dr Williams; denigrating the PNM

The UNC represents the true spirit of Trinidad and Tobago... all the poor, humble working people, farmers, small business owners, ordinary men and women, from north to south, east, west, central, the urban, the suburban, the rural, the swampland, the coastal, and floodplains, the hills and the lagoons.

Bank predators

Bank predators

Over the past 50 years, I have been engaging the banking system here first in an effort to improve the shabby treatment of their staff and the exploitation of their customers by giving low interest rates on deposits but usurious rates on loans. 

Here’s a steal of a deal

Here’s a steal of a deal

Hello, I have a great deal for you. Remember that chicken-­processing plant I got you to invest $24 million in recently?