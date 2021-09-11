Here’s a steal of a deal

Hello, I have a great deal for you. Remember that chicken-processing plant I got you to invest $24 million in recently? It was a plant which had been shut down two years ago, but it was a golden opportunity to make big money because people must eat and, therefore, it is a guaranteed market.
Well, the plant is not up and running yet because all the poultry farms are contracted to supply other processors. But that is a minor matter which can easily be solved by the investment of another few dollars. How much, you ask? About $40 million more, until we can arrange a supply.
I cannot say how long it will take to firm up those arrangements because there is a worldwide shortage of chicken. But don’t worry, we just have to wait a little longer, which is why we need the $40 million. In the meantime, we have to bring the plant up to operational standards so that we could start producing as soon as we get raw material.
Incidentally, there is a small matter which I really should not bother you with, but which you might need to know about. The other people who are involved in the decision-making are asking for something called indemnity. This means that if things don’t work out, they cannot be held personally liable. I know that is not a normal thing, but it is nothing to worry about. After all, we have been partners for a long time and you know you can trust us. We will not give you bad advice, but it is for everybody’s protection.
In any event, it’s the Government’s money, so I do not understand what is the problem. It is not as if the Government will run out of money. And you could always drop another tax on them. As you said, the Government raised gas prices three times and the people did not protest yet. I don’t see a problem.
It really would have been a nice thing if it could have been kept quiet, but there are always farse people who like to mind other people’s business and spread lies to create confusion. We can’t bother with them. We have the people’s business to see about, so we have to do what we have to do and leave the talking to the non-performers.
Looking forward to your agreement.
Karan Mahabirsingh
via e-mail