On behalf of the National Council of Indian Culture, I would like to extend our congratulations on your recent inauguration as President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. We are honoured to witness this historic moment in our nation’s journey, and we believe you have been entrusted with an immense responsibility to lead and serve our country.
We have faith in your ability to steer our nation towards progress and development, and we are excited to support you in any way we can. Your leadership, abilities and unwavering commitment to the welfare of our nation make you the perfect candidate for this position, and we are confident that your vision and leadership will bring about a brighter future for our country.
As you assume office, we would like to pledge our unwavering support towards your cause. Our organisation will continue to work towards the betterment of our society and contribute towards the country’s growth and development.
On behalf of our president, Dr Deokinanan Sharma, our first vice-president Deeroop Teemal and members of the board of directors, I congratulate you on your well-deserved appointment. We wish you all the best, and we are certain you will make our great nation proud.