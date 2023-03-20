As the Regulated Industries Commission enters the homestretch in its 12-week consultations with the public on its proposed electricity rate increases, the overriding perception is one of an overwrought body chastened by public anger and even vituperation.

It would be surprising if chairman Dawn Callender and her team were blindsided by the intensity of the public’s response.

In countries the world over, rate increases for public utilities are hotly contested and often a flashpoint for public protest.