I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to the board, management and staff of Heritage Petroleum Company, and to everyone who has contributed to the State-owned oil company’s sterling Q3 results.
After contributing some $704 million to the Government through royalties, taxes and other levies, Heritage recorded an unaudited net profit of $541 million for the nine-month period ending June 30, 2020. This was an exceptional outcome by any standard—more so because it was achieved during an extremely challenging period.
It is deeply satisfying to see Trinidad and Tobago nationals working together to achieve world-class results in the face of unprecedented circumstances.
Heritage’s performance is testimony to what we can all accomplish if we focus our minds and energy on the right things.
It should also be noted that Petrotrin’s legacy long-term debt was taken over by Trinidad Petroleum Holding Ltd, the parent company of Heritage Petroleum, without a Government guarantee, based on the projected performance and cashflows to come from Heritage.
Heritage Petroleum has set a proud example for us all.
Wilfred Espinet
via e-mail