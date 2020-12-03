I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to the board, management and staff of Heritage Petroleum Company, and to everyone who has contributed to the State-owned oil company’s sterling Q3 results.

After contributing some $704 million to the Government through royalties, taxes and other levies, Heritage recorded an unaudited net profit of $541 million for the nine-month period ending June 30, 2020. This was an exceptional outcome by any standard—more so because it was achieved during an extremely challenging period.

It is deeply satisfying to see Trinidad and Tobago nationals working together to achieve world-class results in the face of unprecedented circumstances.

Heritage’s performance is testimony to what we can all accomplish if we focus our minds and energy on the right things.

It should also be noted that Petrotrin’s legacy long-term debt was taken over by Trinidad Petroleum Holding Ltd, the parent company of Heritage Petroleum, without a Government guarantee, based on the projected performance and cashflows to come from Heritage.

Heritage Petroleum has set a proud example for us all.

Wilfred Espinet

via e-mail

Gutting the Procurement Act

Having left the Public Procurement Act to languish on the back burner for five years, the Government has now brought it forward in an amended form that completely defeats the purpose of the very legislation for which it voted six years ago.

The impending doubles famine

IN times of crisis, governments usually have two options—either confront problems honestly and implement real solutions, or just blame Kamla (Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar). If you’re a really bright government like the one we have, there is also a third option: blame doubles men.

Govt making procurement law toothless

The Procurement Act of January 2015 fully decentralised the procurement process and removed cumbersome bureaucratic requirements, but it also brought all procurement transactions under the scrutiny of a powerful Procurement Regulator and Board, with independent powers, and that Regulator and Board are required to report to Parliament via the Speaker, and the Regulator’s report is subject to the careful scrutiny of the Public Accounts Committee within 90 days of the end of each fiscal year.

Govt must curb the flow of illegal immigrants

Control over borders and immigration is central to national security, economic prosperity and rule of law. Per the US National Security Strategy, the United States affirms its sovereign right to determine who may enter the country and under what circumstances. Illegal immigration burdens the economy, hurts American workers, presents public safety risks, and enriches smugglers and other criminals.

Reckless populists

“There is nothing wrong to participate in a sex party of any kind,” said a source in the European Parliament. “However, such kinds of meetings with many people are illegal under the coronavirus laws.”

To be specific, 25 naked men attending a loud party above a gay bar in central Brussels is clearly against Belgium’s coronavirus laws, which allow no more than four people to meet indoors, so somebody called the police. At least three of those arrested were Members of the European Parliament (MEPs).

On patriarchy—a religious perspective

OUR ancestral traditions in understanding the Divine, the living Source, speak of a dancing relational balance of feminine and masculine. Hence the Divine Feminine is to be celebrated.