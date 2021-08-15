Every single time we talk about taking the Covid-19 vaccines, the media footage of nurses sticking needles into your arm is replayed.
These hard-to-view clips are overly repetitive and appear to be playing in slow motion. Can you doubt that some of the vaccine hesitancy could be attributed to downright fear of needles?
Due to the Prime Minister’s patience and determination, and his ability to ignore the naysayers, we now have more vaccines on hand than we have people. We are also, at this point in time, getting encouraging feedback about the efficacy of both AstraZeneca and Sinopharm.
The Sinopharm vaccines in stock have a shelf life that takes them to 2023. So we are more than good to go.
Vaccine hesitancy is dangerous to both your health and the economy. Tobago continues to have more cocoa-in-the-sun hesitancy problems than Trinidad. The tourism industry is the very lifeblood of Tobago. The political crystal ball that is in my personal cupboard shows that Tobago’s tourism industry is already in the intensive care unit. The Tobago hesitancy citizens cannot expect Trinidadians to be soft-hearted and understanding. If we can bite the reality bullet and line up, day in and day out, for vaccinations, what is wrong with Tobagonians?
The Tobago House of Assembly people want full autonomy for Tobago. They want Tobago to be like Singapore. How many foreign visitors will flock to Tobago when the First World is advising against travel to unvaccinated destinations? Achieving full political autonomy must first embrace the achievement of herd immunity.
Why are Tobagonians continuing to exist in an anti-vaccine dream world? The fully vaccinated taxpayers of Trinidad will not willingly allocate scarce millions to finance a political dead horse.
Nothing, as in not a single thing, is for free. Vaccinate to operate. End of story.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin